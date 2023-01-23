Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ Set

Pamela Anderson has a new memoir coming out at the end of the month, and it apparently contains previously unrevealed details about the longtime TV star’s life and career. Among the more shocking allegations in the book, which is titled Love, Pamela: She claims Home Improvement star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of the show. Allen has publicly denied the allegations.

In the book, (via Variety) Anderson writes:

On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.

Allen’s told Variety, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson had a recurring role in the first two seasons of Home Improvement as Lisa the Tool Girl, who appeared on the show-within-a-show, Tool Time. Although she had already appeared in Playboy by the time she was cast on Home Improvement, the show was Anderson’s first major role on television. Anderson left the series after two years to take one of the leading roles on Baywatch. (She did return for one guest appearance during the show’s sixth season.) Anderson was replaced by another Tool Girl, played by actress Debra Dunning, who remained with the series through its conclusion following its eighth season on ABC.

In the years since Home Improvement went off the air in 1999, Allen has remained one of the biggest comedy stars in film and television, voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, starring in films like Wild Hogs and headlining another sitcom, Last Man Standing, which actually aired for more seasons and episodes than Home Improvement. He recently starred in a Disney+ TV sequel to his popular film series The Santa Clause.

Anderson’s memoir will be released on January 31. That same day, Netflix will also release a documentary about Anderson, titled Pamela, A Love Story.

