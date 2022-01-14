Tim Allen Will Return for ‘The Santa Clause’ Disney+ Series

Nostalgia is one of the key drivers of Disney+’s original content. So far, the streaming service has had series like Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (inspired by the early ’90s sitcom Doogie Howser M.D.), The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (a legacyquel to the ’90s Mighty Ducks movies), and Turner & Hooch (inspired by the 1989 film), and films like Home Sweet Home Alone, and the upcoming Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Hocus Pocus 2.

To that list you can now add The Santa Clause, a limited series inspired by the ’90s movies of the same name that starred Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a guy who accidentally injures the real Santa Claus and then needs to step into the role. The first film was a major hit and spawned two more sequels, The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. Now the franchise returns on Disney+ — along with Allen, who will reprise his role as Scott Calvin on the show.

Per the press release, here is the official synopsis for the new show:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The Santa Clause has become a Christmas favorite since its debut in 1994 and all three of the original films are currently available on Disney+. It’s not hard to envision the new show doing equally well once it’s streaming during the holiday season. And then in 30 more years, people will be nostalgic for The Santa Clause TV show, and Disney will make a new movie based on that. That’s the true circle of life.

