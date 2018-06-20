Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Their Secrets to a Lasting Love

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are still going strong after 25 years and many, many changes, and in an interview a few years back, the country superstars revealed what keeps their marriage happy after all these years.

McGraw and Hill were both young rising country stars when they wed in 1996, and over the subsequent two decades-plus they have weathered many changes, including raising three daughters, career highs and lows, McGraw's drinking and decision to stop and much more. The couple released their first-ever albums of duets, The Rest of Our Lives, in 2017, and they tell People that they have a few simple rules for keeping their marriage strong and happy.

The couple still set aside special time for date nights. They traveled to New York City a few years ago to see Springsteen on Broadway, which McGraw calls "the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. Watching him and [wife] Patti [Scialfa] together was magical."

They also make sure to get some time away from each other, setting aside time for their personal interests and even maintaining separate dressing rooms while they're on the road.

Did You Know Ed Sheeran Wrote Tim + Faith's Duet?

"We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms," Hill affirms. "We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves."

Shared faith is the final key to a long and lasting relationship, Hill says. The couple have one ritual on tour that has not changed over the years.

“Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage,” she shares. “Always praying.”

Comparing Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Best Duets

See Tim and Faith's Sweetest Pictures Through the Years