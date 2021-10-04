It really isn't a surprise. We work in Wyoming. Just use Google for like 2 minutes and you'll see that we're one of the most hardworking states in the country. So, it should be no surprise that not only do we work really hard, we also don't really miss work. I'm also not saying that you shouldn't call in if you're sick, I'm just saying...don't call in for tickets to see Ned Ledoux. Plan that.

The website Zippia came up with the numbers to back us up using Google trends and other stuff that I wouldn't even begin to look into.

This one was fairly simple. We used the Google search “call in sick”, a common search phrase used by those who intend to call in sick but want to make sure they don’t step on any toes. While we can’t guarantee all these workers call in sick (they might google, shrug, and go forth and sneeze all over the communal office coffee pot after all), it’s a search with loads of “calling in sick” intentions.

Taking a look around the Cowboy State, Montana is good at not calling in, coming in at number 34. Nebraska calls in a lot more ranking number 15 and Idaho comes in at #12. You'll love this one, Colorado broke into the top 10! I bet you're shocked. Go ahead, and pick your jaw up off the floor.

Wyoming on the other hand, tied with both of the Dakotas, coming in at number 42. Which, looking at all three states, yeah, that makes sense. A lot of production comes from these three states, so we can't afford to call off to go get a fruity drink from some vegan place like they do in Colorado.

What do you think? Do you agree?

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.