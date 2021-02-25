Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Contract Ends With ‘No Way Home’

It could be “The End” for Spider-Man.

Tom Holland’s already appeared as Marvel’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. He’ll next be seen in this winter’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. That movie not only completes this current trilogy of Spider-Man films, it also finishes Tom Holland’s current contract with the companies — meaning it could be his final farewell as the character.

Holland confirmed the details in an interview with Collider. He said:

[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there.

The actor’s future likely depends on the state of the relationship between Sony and Marvel to share Spider-Man. Technically, Sony owns the rights to make Spider-Man movies; following the failed Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Sony and Marvel reached a deal to allow the character to appear in his own solo films from Sony and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But last year, after the initial deal came to a close, the companies struggled to find a way forward; for a time, it seemed that while Sony could keep making their Spidey movies, Marvel (and, importantly, Marvel producer Kevin Feige) would not be involved, and Holland would not longer interact with the rest of the MCU. Finally, last fall, a new deal was brokered, permitting Feige’s involvement on No Way Home.

According to the reports at that time, the current Marvel/Sony deal allowed Spidey to appear in “one future Marvel Studios film.” So there’s still a good chance Holland could appear in whatever Avengers film eventually follows Endgame. He would just need a new contract, one Holland clearly would be interested in signing. If Sony or Marvel decide to go in a new direction, though, Holland said he’s okay with that too. If No Way Home is his final Spidey, Holland says he “will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.” Amazing, spectacular, sensational — you pick your preferred Spider-Man adjective.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.