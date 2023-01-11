This week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Polls are highlighted by a new No. 1 in Class 2A boys.

Two new teams enter both the girls’ and boys’ rankings.

Tongue River takes over the top spot in 2A boys. The Eagles got all by two first-place votes. They move up two spots after a win over previously top-ranked Pine Bluffs last weekend. The Hornets fall one to second, while Big Horn, who lost to Pine Bluffs, falls to third. Greybull’s win over Wyoming Indian last week helps the Buffs make their debut in the rankings at No. 4. Wind River holds steady in fifth.

The other new team is in 4A. The top four remain the same with Cheyenne East on top. The Thunderbirds receive 19 of the 21 first-place votes. Cheyenne Central maintains the No. 2 spot, despite a pair of losses at home last weekend. Thunder Basin and Star Valley follow in third and fourth. The Riverton Wolverines make their debut in the 2023 rankings at No. 5.

Class 3A had a pair of changes. Douglas earns all but one first-place vote. Lander didn’t play last week because of the weather, but the Tigers move up to second. Worland falls one to third. The same swap occurs in the bottom two with Powell jumping up to fourth, and Buffalo dropping to fifth.

The only difference in the 1A poll is a switch in the fourth and fifth positions. Saratoga is on top with 12 of the 15 first-place votes. Burlington and Southeast are only separated by three points in the voting. Cokeville climbs to fourth, which pushes Little Snake River down to fifth.

In the girls’ poll, Class 3A has the most significant change. Douglas is No. 1 with 15 of the 21 first-place votes. Buffalo jumps back into the rankings and is all the way up to second after a big weekend in Pinedale last week. Mountain View and Newcastle hold in third and fourth. Lyman falls three spots to fifth.

Class 1A is the only other division that has something different. Southeast is still a unanimous choice for No. 1 with all 14 first-place votes. Upton and Burlington are tied for second in the new poll. Cokeville maintains its position at No. 4. Riverside re-enters the top five for the first time since the preseason poll. The Rebels are fifth.

In 2A, the teams are the same but the voting got much tighter. Only three points separate the first and second spots, as well as, the third and fourth positions. Wyoming Indian stays at the top with ten of the 15 first-place votes. They are just ahead of Rocky Mountain, which is second. Kemmerer and Tongue River remain third and fourth, just three points apart. Shoshoni holds at No. 5.

Finally, in Class 4A, the top five are the same as last week. Cody is No. 1. The Fillies pick up 15 of the 21 first-place votes. They’ve been on top of the poll since the preseason rankings. East, Laramie, Campbell County, and Central round out the top five.

The WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls are chosen in voting by coaches and media around the state. Every coach and numerous media members have a chance to vote each week throughout the season.