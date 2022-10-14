If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state.

Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things.

But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming.

But what about conspiracy theories ABOUT Wyoming?

Let's start with the big one,

Wyoming Doesn't Exist.

Not sure who started this one or why, but some people can't imagine that such a big state with such a low population can really exist.

Many people who live in America but have never been out west actually find the state difficult to locate on a map.

Nobody outside of Wyoming actually knows anyone from Wyoming. That's a big clue.

A supervolcano? Bigfoot? Nuclear weapons?

We sound more like area 51 than a state, and we all know that "OFFICIALLY," Area 51 does not exist.

Wyoming Is Full Of Cults.

There is even a video game called "The Last Of Us" that takes place in Wyoming involving a doomsday cult.

It has a post-apocalyptic theme.

Yes, there are cults in Wyoming. But they are really small and most people don't even know where in the state they are.

The population of Wyoming is so low that no group is really all that big.

Wyoming Is The Most Backwoods State In America.

The idea here is that most people in Wyoming never get a decent education. We barely know what the internet is.

Just because you went to college does not mean you got a good education. There are many people with laudable degrees that are some of the dumbest people, or least educated, you'll ever meet.

Meet someone who went to a trade school, and you'll see a person with practical skills who is earning an impressive salary.

Beyond that, the truth is there are a lot of very well-educated people in Wyoming. They just choose to live away from major population centers. WAY AWAY!

People out here like a more simple way of life.

That does not make us less educated or sophisticated.

Wyoming Is Full Of Bigfoots And UFOs.

Simply put we have fewer reports of Bigfoot and fewer UFO sightings than many other states.

That's actually disappointing.

You would think that people who live way the hell out in the middle of America's least populated state would have had more freaky allusions after they lost their minds.

BUT NOOOOOOOOOO!

Fort Danger Is Really A CIA Or Maybe Men In Black Outpost.

Okay, actually there is very little information about this one.

Fort Danger Wyoming is out there.

But where it is and what it actually does is... like Area 51, CLASSIFIED!

Wyoming Has Polish MiGs for Ukraine Not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the was talk of Poland giving Ukraine some of their MiG fighter planes.

Poland is now part of NATO. So they were willing to part with the older Russian planes for newer and more hi-tech Western planes.

For several reasons, the deal fell through. Ukraine will not get the planes.

HEY Ukraine! If you're still interested, Wyoming has a few old Polish MiGs we would be happy to give you.