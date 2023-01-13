50 Best Country Breakup Songs Ever

When your heart is broken, there's nothing more soothing to the soul than country music. The 50 songs on this list are the greatest country breakup songs of all time -- here, you'll find songs to help you through every emotion that comes with the end of a relationship, from grief and loss to anger and even a little bit of relief and freedom-finding joy.

Country fads come and go, but heartbreak is always a hot topic, and every generation of country superstars have created their own canonic set of breakup songs. This round-up has it all: Classics from Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert all make their way into this list, as well as Keith Whitley -- the late, great country legend whose voice was perhaps the greatest instrument ever for expressing pain and emotion.

Look for a few revenge songs, several moving on songs, plenty of pitiful apologies and a tremendous amount of tears across the songs on this ultimate list of country breakup songs. Alongside submissions from Country Music Hall of Famers, you'll find instant classics from younger stars, like Carly Pearce and Brett Young.

Taste of Country staff and readers worked together to help shape this list, and while consideration was given to the popularity of the song, it's not what cemented each song's spot on this list of the 50 Best Breakup Songs Ever. Awards helped, but mostly it's each lyric's legacy and ability to catch us when we fall, with emotions wrapped in poetry and steel guitar. Most of all, it's how a song is remembered by the masses.

Let us know via Twitter where we got it right — and wrong.