Top 25 Luke Bryan Songs

Georgia native Luke Bryan started his Nashville career as a burgeoning songwriter, penning tracks for an array of country stars. His trajectory started to shift when Billy Currington decided to cut the song “Good Directions,” which Bryan co-wrote, as a single in 2006. The track became a No. 1 hit and he soon secured his own record deal with Capitol Nashville.

Bryan’s 2007 debut album I'll Stay Me made waves in the country music world and kickstarted an impressive career that’s lasted over 15 years. At the age of 47, he stands as one of the highest-selling artists in country music history. He’s won the award for Entertainer of the Year multiple times at both the ACM and CMA Awards, has his own bar and restaurant on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, his own record label, and even curates and hosts his own annual music festival Cancun, Mexico.

With a long list of accolades and accomplishments to his name — which includes seven albums and 26 No. 1 hits on country radio — you might think it would be hard for Bryan to stay humble. His charismatic yet down-to-earth personality has connected with country fans of all ages. Whether you love him for his trademark twangy vocals, heartfelt lyrics or eyebrow-raising dance moves, there’s a long list of reasons why Luke Bryan has become such a staple of modern mainstream country music.

Bryan has been an active champion for his fellow musicians and aspiring young talents, whether it’s on stage alongside acts like Thomas Rhett or behind the judge’s table on the reality television series American Idol. Over the years, he’s collaborated with an array of talented musicians, including Florida Georgia Line (“This is How We Roll”), Jason Aldean and Eric Church (“The Only Way I Know”), and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild (“Home Alone Tonight”). For the sake of simplicity, this list will focus on Bryan’s solo album tracks and singles, from the beginning of his career to the present.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at The Boot’s picks for the 25 best Luke Bryan songs, so far: