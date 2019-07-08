Toby Keith’s 10 Best Songs Prove He’s Country, Bro

Narrowing down Toby Keith's Top 10 songs is no easy job. He's been able to effectively cover a variety of topics since debuting in 1993.

Fifty-eight-year-old Keith can be a rabble-rouser, a balladeer or a good-time partier depending on which tune you choose. Plus, he's written at least two of the all-time greatest patriotic songs. Very few artists can claim hits over such a long stretch of time, though.

These 10 Toby Keith hits were selected using a combination of factors, including chart position, sales figures, ToC staff opinions and readers' feedback. Read on to find out what made the cut.