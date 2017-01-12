Judge Tori Kricken Officiated at Robing Ceremony

It was a rare instance where there was standing room only in the Albany County District Court Courtroom.

Family, friends, colleagues and Wyoming dignitaries gathered in the courtroom to watch the robing ceremony of District Court judge Tori Kricken Thursday, Jan. 12.

Wyoming Chief Justice E. James Burke presided over the ceremony, which had a number of speakers on the program to testify to Kricken's merit and good character.

Vice President of the Wyoming State Bar Dawnessa Snyder, Carl M. William Professor Emeritus of Law and Ethics John Burman, former Judge Jeffrey Donnell and Gov. Matt Mead each gave speeches at the ceremony.

UW Law Professor Tori Kricken was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to succeed Donnell.