Tour Group Shares Video of Yellowstone Wolf Chewing on Bison Bone

If you visit Yellowstone National Park, you are guaranteed to see nature in action. Sometimes you see even more nature than you anticipated. That was the case when a tour group in Yellowstone recently captured video of a wolf chewing on a very large bison bone.

Yellowstone Wolf Tracker shared this very up close video of a grey wolf from the Wapiti Wolf Pack having a snack.

While not the largest wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park (that honor goes to the Junction Butte pack), the Wapiti Wolf Pack has been growing and one of the most active visible packs this winter so far. This wolf is one of 10 adult grey wolves that Yellowstone Wolf currently has listed with the Wapiti pack.

Since I'm not actually a wolf, I'm not 100% familiar with how packs acquire new members. It does appear that the Wapiti pack has been doing some "recruiting" as a member born into Mollie's Pack and another from the Canyon Pack are now listed as an active part of Wapiti.

Yellowstone Wolf Tracker are one of the groups who offer personal tours of the park which is how this wolf and bison bone video was captured.

