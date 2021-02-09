Cheyenne, WY – February 8, 2021 – Townsquare Media Cheyenne and Laramie announced today (February 9, 2021) the recent launch of NOW FM Cheyenne’s Hit Music Station on 106.3 FM (KLEN-FM) and the rebranding of KCGY-FM (95.1) as Southeast Wyoming’s #1 for New Country.

These exciting changes perfectly complement Townsquare’s portfolio of leading local media brands in Southeast Wyoming, including 101.9 KING FM (KIGN-FM, Rock Variety), 650 KGAB AM (News/Talk), 1290 KOWB AM (News/Talk/Sports), WyoPreps.com and LaramieLive.com.

In addition, the Company has supplemented its portfolio of hyper-local digital brands with the acquisition of 7220sports.com, and hired Cody Tucker as its Brand Manager and primary content creator.

“There is nothing more LOCAL than coverage of University of Wyoming Athletics - Wyoming bleeds brown and gold! This acquisition will allow Townsquare to be the premier resource for coverage and information for UW Athletics,” said Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie Director of Content, Mat Ozee. “I’m humbled by the support I’ve received from Leslie Hill, Kurt Johnson, Doug Montgomery, Cat Collins, and everyone else that had the confidence in our shared vision of what we can do in Southeast Wyoming. I’m so excited and proud of the changes we’ve made over the last month. I knew we had some opportunities to make these stations shine brighter, and it feels amazing to see that come to fruition!”

Leslie Hill, Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie Market President and Chief Revenue Officer, added, “This is one of the most exciting weeks in my media career. Offering more local content to our communities and strategic marketing solutions to our advertising partners drives our ‘Local First’strategy forward and enhances our position as the leading local media company in Southeast Wyoming.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.:

Townsquare a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions, and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms, and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.