Trace Adkins joins voices with one of his younger co-stars from his new TV show, Monarch, in a new clip that highlights the singer's emotional range.

In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.

Adkins stars in Monarch as Albie Roman, a country superstar who is the patriarch of a country music dynasty commonly referred to as "the first family of country music." Milani plays the role of Ana Phoenix, an aspiring young singer who's trying to get signed to the Roman family's record label.

See their performance in a clip from social media:

Monarch also stars Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as Roman's wife, fellow country superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman. The main cast also includes their daughters, Nicolette (Anna Friel) and Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto). A trailer for the Fox drama teases potential murder, office affairs, shady business deals, internal family power struggles and more high drama:

Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town are set to make cameos over the course of Monarch's first season.

Monarch is slated to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, on Fox. After its post-football debut, the show will move to its permanent slot on Tuesdays at 9PM starting on Sept. 20.