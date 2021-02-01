Trucker Killed in Rollover on I-80 Near Rock Springs

A 60-year-old commercial truck driver is dead after rolling his rig on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 12:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, near milepost 99.1.

The patrol says Joseph Conway, of New Hampshire, was headed west when he drove off the right side of the interstate, overcorrected and struck the cable barrier in the median causing his truck to trip and roll onto the passenger side.

Conway was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.​

The patrol says it's possible Conway fell asleep or had a medical condition which led to the crash.

