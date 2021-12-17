Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Semi on I-90 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 90 near Sheridan early Friday morning.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 12:25 a.m. near milepost 25.

Beck says 67-year-old Pearce, Arizona resident Larry A. Dean was behind the wheel of a northbound semi when he collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene. Dean was buckled up and walked away with no injuries.

Beck says an investigation is ongoing to obtain why the pedestrian was on the road.