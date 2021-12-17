Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Semi on I-90 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 90 near Sheridan early Friday morning.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 12:25 a.m. near milepost 25.
Beck says 67-year-old Pearce, Arizona resident Larry A. Dean was behind the wheel of a northbound semi when he collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.
Get our free mobile app
The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene. Dean was buckled up and walked away with no injuries.
Beck says an investigation is ongoing to obtain why the pedestrian was on the road.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.