Buffalo Bills Fans Make Fun Tua on National TV [VIDEO]

It was a pretty good day to be a Buffalo Bills fan on Monday.

The Bills obliterated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 41-7 and that's with the Bills first team offense playing only three quarters.

Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, while Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills didn't punt until the end of the third quarter, which was a 4th and 1 near midfield.

It truly was like Christmas Eve/Morning at Highmark Stadium on Monday and then Tuesday morning. The tailgate parties started in the morning and the traffic may have been the worst we have ever seen for a Bills home game.

The crew from NFL Live on ESPN broadcasted like from Lot 3 at Highmark Stadium. It's ESPN's most popular NFL show and features Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge.

They encouraged Bills fans to show up and be loud, which resulted in Bills fans coming up with a chant for nearly two minutes while they talked about the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bills fans chanted "Tua sucks"...

Tua threw for six touchdown passes in the Dolphins amazing comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, in what was the best shootout game of the NFL season thus far.

Both Miami and Buffalo are 2-0 and will face each other in week 3 down at Hard Rock Stadium -- it continues the tradition of the Bills playing at Miami in September.

It's clear the Bills are the best team in the NFL but Miami is a good team as well. Tua has limitations in arm strength and overall athleticism but he isn't as bad as some make him out to be. He's in a perfect system now with Mike McDaniel now, who thrives on short passes and misdirection; and the Dolphins defense is still good, despite their game against the Ravens.

It should be a good test for the Bills.

