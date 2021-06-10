Tuesday was the 10th Wettest Day In Cheyenne History
It turns out that Tuesday's 2.37 inches of rain was not only the wettest for that date in Cheyenne in recorded history, it was one of the 10 wettest days ever recorded in the city.
That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:
June 8th was quite indeed a wet day for Cheyenne. The total precipitation for June 8th was 2.37 inches, establishing a daily record for the date, and breaking the previous record of 2.26 inches recorded in 1974. For the month of June, the 2.37 inches was the 3rd most ever recorded on one date, with the most being 3.06 inches on June 14, 1926. For the entire year, the 2.37 inches was the 10th most ever recorded on one date, with the most being 6.06 inches on August 1, 1985.
