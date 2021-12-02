November was Third Warmest In Cheyenne History

If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right.

In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.

The Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:

– It was a warm and dry month across our area in November! Every station with at least a 30-year period of record recorded a top 5 warmest November on record. We were about 6 to 8 degrees warmer than the 1991-2020 average. Precipitation was hard to come by too, ranging from just 0.06” in Sidney to 0.20” in Cheyenne. More record warmth is on the way today, but there are some hints of big changes finally on the way next week!