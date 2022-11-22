Tyler Hubbard is headed up to Minneapolis for Thanksgiving. The solo singer, formerly one half of superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, is booked to play the halftime show at the Patriots vs. Vikings game at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 24).

The Thanksgiving Day game airs live on NBC beginning at 7:20PM.

"I can't wait to be on the field entertaining the crowd on Thanksgiving Day," Hubbard says in a statement. "What a special opportunity, and I appreciate the Vikings and the NFL for inviting me to be part of this Thanksgiving tradition. I have so much to be thankful for this year, and this performance is a great way to celebrate."

It's been a big year for the singer, and 2023 promises to be even bigger. With his first major tour as a solo act — a run as direct support for Keith Urban's the Speed of Now World Tour — now under his belt, Hubbard is looking ahead to the release of his full-length studio debut. The self-titled record, which is a continuation of his late 2022 Dancin' in the Country EP, will arrive on Jan. 27, 2023.

So far, he has looked inward for his new musical releases. Introspective, personal songs like "35s," "5 Foot 9" and "Way Home" have established him as a singer-songwriter focused on family, faith, friends and home. It has been a winning formula: His debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," reached the No. 1 spot on the country radio charts in November.