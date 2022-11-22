De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats

Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years.

If you're looking for a delicious, locally-made treat, I've got good news: De's Candy Shop is open for the Christmas season. Check out some of their treats and their holiday hours:

Welcome to De's Candy Shop

De's Candy Shop has been serving the Cheyenne community for over five decades. They make all of their candy by hand, from chocolate-covered peanuts and cashew brittle to hand-molded candy canes. You heard me - they shape the candy canes by hand! De's is unique to the Cheyenne community and the only candy shop in town that makes all of its products in-store.

But they aren't open year-round, so locals know to visit before the shop closes for the season.

Unique Christmas Treats at De's Candy Shop

As I mentioned earlier, De's Candy Shop makes handmade candy canes and other delicious treats in the store. You can find everything from cherry-flavored candy canes, bowls made out of candy (that are also filled with handmade candies), and delicious caramels to boot.

When to Visit De's Candy Shop

The owners of De's Candy Shop plan to keep making their homespun treats throughout the holiday season. Their storefront is open seven days a week - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The shop's address is 2514 Ridge Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82001. The parking lot is pretty small, but you can always park around the block - after all, the delicious treats are worth a small walk.

Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years.

If you're looking for a delicious, locally-made treat, I've got good news: De's Candy Shop is open for the Christmas season. Check out some of their treats and their holiday hours:

Welcome to De's Candy Shop

De's Candy Shop has been serving the Cheyenne community for over five decades. They make all of their candy by hand, from chocolate-covered peanuts and cashew brittle to hand-molded candy canes. You heard me - they shape the candy canes by hand! De's is unique to the Cheyenne community and the only candy shop in town that makes all of its products in-store.

But they aren't open year-round, so locals know to visit before the shop closes for the season.

Unique Christmas Treats at De's Candy Shop

As I mentioned earlier, De's Candy Shop makes handmade candy canes and other delicious treats in the store. You can find everything from cherry-flavored candy canes, bowls made out of candy (that are also filled with handmade candies), and delicious caramels to boot.

When to Visit De's Candy Shop

The owners of De's Candy Shop plan to keep making their homespun treats throughout the holiday season. Their storefront is open seven days a week - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The shop's address is 2514 Ridge Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82001. The parking lot is pretty small, but you can always park around the block - after all, the delicious treats are worth a small walk.