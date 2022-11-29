Zach Bryan, LeAnn Rimes, Charley Crockett + More to Perform at Under The Big Sky Music Festival

Zach Bryan, Caamp and Hank Williams Jr. are set to headline Under the Big Sky Music, Rodeo and Roundup 2023. Located in scenic Whitefish, Mont., the eclectic festival will hold its fourth year of festivities on July 14-16.

The three-day event will feature performances from a mix of rising artists and established acts from country, Americana, folk and beyond. Attendees can catch sets from 49 Winchester, Archertown, Bella White, Charley Crockett, Colby Acuff, Colter Wall, Cristina Vane, Drayton Farley, Elle King, Hayes Carll, Hogslop String Band, Izaak Opatz, Jamie Wyman, Kat Hasty, Kitchen Dwellers, LeAnn Rimes, Marcus King, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Nikki Lane, Radio Ranch, Shane Smith & the Saints, The Dead South, The Helnore Highwater Band, The Local Honeys, The Red Clay Strays, Vincent Neil Emerson, War Pony and Whiskey Myers.

Fans of the hit television series Yellowstone can check out a performance from Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker on the show, and a special appearance from Luke Grimes, known for his role as lead character Kayce Dutton.

Along with this impressive roster of live acts, festivalgoers can enjoy a daily roughstock rodeo and a curated selection of food and beverage vendors that spotlight the best of Montana's culinary scene.

Adventurers of all ages are welcome to attend Under the Big Sky Festival, and children under six are admitted free of charge. General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 2PM EST. You can find additional information on the event and ticketing options at the Under the Big Sky Festival's official website.