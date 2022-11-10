Tyler Childers is hitting the road for an extensive U.S. tour in support of his newly-released triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

Accompanied by his band The Food Stamps, the Kentucky native will kick things off his Send in the Hounds Tour on April 14 at The Fillmore in New Orleans before performing two shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The three-month-long tour will make stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston and Charlotte before wrapping up with two consecutive nights at Colorado's scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Childers' recruited an all-star cast of support acts for his Send in the Hounds Tour, which includes performances from Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller and Margo Price on select dates.

Fans can purchase tickets via a special pre-sale beginning next Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 9AM local time. A general on-sale for all tour dates will kick off the following Friday, Nov. 18, at 9AM local time. Additional ticketing information can be found at Tyler Childers' official website.

Tyler Childers' 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour Dates:

April 14 — New Orleans, La. @The Fillmore *

April 20 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory †

April 22 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ‡

April 24 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

April 26 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

April 27 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

June 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre +

June 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed ^

June 9 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis ^

June 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion +

June 14 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory ~

June 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre ~

Aug. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall ×

Aug. 3 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall ×

Aug. 5 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 6 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point **

Aug. 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Aug. 11 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ††

Aug. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ‡‡

Aug. 15 — Charlotte, N.C @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##

Aug. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##

Aug. 18 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ‡‡

Aug. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium ‡‡

Sept. 27 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

Sept. 28 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++

* with special guest Wayne Graham

† with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡ with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

# with special guest Charley Crockett

+ with special guest Miles Miller

^ with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~ with special guest Marcus King

× with special guest Elle King

** with special guest Margo Price

†† with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

## with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡ with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++ with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham