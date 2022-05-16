The University of Wyoming has two new deans added to its ranks. On Friday, May 13, the University announced that the College of Business and the College of Health Sciences had filled their Dean vacancies after approval by the UW Board of Trustees.

The College of Business Welcomes Dr. Scott Beaulier

Filling the Dean position for the College of Business is Dr. Scott Beaulier, formerly Dean of North Dakota State University’s College of Business. Dr. Beaulier held the North Dakota position since 2016; his tenure saw an increase in enrollment and graduation rates and saw the introduction of programs for female students and entrepreneurs. Previously, Dr. Beaulier helmed Arizona State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Liberty (now the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership.)

In response to his new position, Dr. Beaulier stated:

"I’m excited to be joining a great College of Business and university. I love the University of Wyoming’s commitment to academic excellence, the pride alumni have in their alma mater, and the state’s rich history of working with the university to solve problems."

Dr. Beaulier is set to start at the University of Wyoming on July 15, 2022.

Dr. Beaulier is set to start at the University of Wyoming on July 15, 2022.

The College of Health Sciences Welcomes Dr. Jacob Warren

The University of Wyoming announced the appointment of Dr. Jacob Warren, noting his focus on community and work addressing rural health issues. Dr. Warren's qualifications are numerous in terms of rural programs, having worked for the Center for Rural Health and Health Disparities in Georgia at the Mercer University School of Medicine and chairing the Rufus C. Harris Endowed Chair in Rural Health and Health Disparities.

Dr. Warren has a background in epidemiology. His rural work has received awards, including the Outstanding Researcher of the Year and Outstanding Program of the Year awards from the National Rural Health Association.

In a statement, Dr. Warren expressed his excitement at joining the University of Wyoming, saying:

"The college is uniquely poised to become the national leader in training rural health professionals and in conducting research that meaningfully impacts rural communities, and I look forward to working with the outstanding faculty, staff and students at the University of Wyoming to improve the health and well-being of Wyoming’s residents."

Dr. Warren is set to start at the University of Wyoming on July 1.

Dr. Warren is set to start at the University of Wyoming on July 1.