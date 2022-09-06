The University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads, and pizza.

As someone from sea elevation, I did not know cooking and baking at high altitude require a different kind of care and attention. No wonder my cupcakes came out weird the first year I was here. Three years later, I'm still adjusting to it but this book will certainly help.

Available in print and online, the publication offers more than 100 tasty altitude-adjusted recipes, all tested at both 3,500 and 7,200 feet (and other elevations between).

The cookbook was coauthored by Vicki Hayman, UW extension food safety and nutrition educator, and Tanya Engel, the extension’s graphic designer, and digital marketing specialist.

Recipes in the new "High-Altitude Baking" cookbook include chocolate thumbprint cookies with salted caramel filling, pictured on the cover.

According to Hayman and Engel, the cookbook is accessible to bakers of all skill levels.

The first high-altitude cookbook published by UW Extension debuted in the ’60s. Rather than revising the most recent iteration of the original, Hayman and Engel chose to write the new book the way they make their baked goods—from scratch.

“The goal was that we weren’t going to just go out and google ‘high altitude recipes,’” says Engel. “These would be adjusted and tested to what we thought were the best versions.”

In addition to researching, testing, and writing recipes, she was also responsible for the cookbook’s design and photos.

Engel has always enjoyed baking, but when she first moved to Laramie, Wyoming, it initially became a source of great frustration. Even tried-and-true chocolate chip cookie recipes failed her.

As she discovered, baking at high altitudes often requires adjustments in time, temperature, or ingredients. “A recipe might sound wonderful and have rave reviews, but then be a flop at a higher elevation,” explains Hayman.

As elevation increases, additional adjustments may be necessary, she comments. Some recipes that worked beautifully at 3,500 feet were a disaster at 7,200.

With the help of more than 40 volunteers, recipes were tested—and tasted—in kitchens across Wyoming. “A big thank you to all volunteer testers,” says Hayman. “We couldn’t have done it without them!”

Where to get High-Altitude Baking?

To purchase a print copy of “High-Altitude Baking,” CLICK HERE.

The cost is $26.50 + $5.25 + sales tax in Wyoming.

Free downloadable copies are available HERE.

About the University of Wyoming Extension

Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, the UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes. The UW Extension brings the University’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about the UW Extension, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call (307) 766-5124.