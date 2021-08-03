Upcoming Chip Sealing to Cause Delays In SE Wyoming

Those traveling around southeast Wyoming should expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 is scheduled to begin its annual chip sealing project tomorrow, August 4.

The projects are as follows:

Crews with Bituminous Paving, Inc. will begin the project in Carbon County on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Medicine Bow, between mile markers 264-279, with the work being done in two.

Next crews will shift to Albany County, where they’ll work on Wyoming Highway 130 east of the turnoff for Wyoming Highway 11, between mile markers 10-21.5.

Crews will also chip seal a portion of U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie between mile markers 404.25-412.5.

Crews will then move to work in Laramie County, starting with a portion of Wyoming Highway 210/Happy Jack Road west of Cheyenne between mile markers 10.38-20.45.

A chip seal will also be placed on Interstate 25 both northbound and southbound between mile markers 24.2-30.75.

Motorists can expect delays, as each location except I-25 will require the use of a pilot car to direct traffic on one lane of a highway while crews work on another.

At this time, the estimated timeframe for this project is unknown. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.