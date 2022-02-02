WYDOT Reminds Drivers ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’

Crews are still working to clear snow and ice from the roadways, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give plows plenty of space to work.

According to agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley, 11 WYDOT plows, including three in District 1 (southeast), have been struck by motorists so far this winter season.

Staley says a whopping 26 plows were hit last season and 23 were hit in 2019-2020. Of those, 17 occurred in District 1.

Get our free mobile app

"It is good to note that the average number of plow hits for winters 2014-2019 was about eight statewide, so we've been seeing a big increase in recent years," she said.

Staley says she can only speculate as to the reasons why.

"That is just what the data is showing," she said.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).