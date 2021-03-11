Utility Urges Wyoming Customers to Keep Meters Free of Snow & Ice

With up to three feet of snow in the forecast, Black Hills Energy is reminding Wyoming customers to keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice.

Although meters are designed to withstand winter weather, company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says a coating of ice or snow could cause a loss of service and become a critical safety issue.

"To avoid trouble, gently remove snow and ice from on and around the meter with your hands or a broom," she said. "When possible, remove the snow before it has a chance to freeze."

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says if you smell gas, you should leave the area immediately and call 911 once you're away from the site.