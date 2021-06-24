UW’s IMPACT 307 Hosting Business Webinar

A University of Wyoming program called IMPACT 307 will be hosting "START 307," a two-day business tutorial webinar event on June 28-29 from 4-6 pm.

David Bohling, director of IMPACT Laramie, will present the webinar.

Attendees will receive an introductory understanding of business information strategies, including the proven 10-step approach Wyoming businesses have used to secure more than $1 million in seed funding.

IMPACT 307 has locations in Casper, Laramie, and Sheridan and is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

To register for the webinar, please follow the link here.

