Laramie PD Reminds Public to Secure Vehicles Against Theft

The Laramie Police are reminding the public to use common sense when securing their belongings.

This advice comes from a recent spate of incidents in several different areas of the City involving people “testing” car doors to see if they’re locked. Unlocked doors invite thieves into cars where anything can be easy loot.

In one recent event, the owner of a vehicle observed subjects attempting entry into his car and verbally called out to them. As the subjects were making their escape, they discharged a handgun in the owner’s direction. Nobody was injured, but police are concerned by the escalation by the would-be thieves.

When parking your car, police advise owners to lock the doors, park in well-lit areas, when available, and secure valuables in places other than vehicles.

Citizens should also call 9-1-1 when observing events in progress and avoid direct confrontation with criminals. For events not in progress, citizens should call the non-emergency number at (307) 721-2526.