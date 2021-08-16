UW’s Top 50 football players: By the numbers

LARAMIE -- You know what they say about opinions.

Everyone had one this summer.

When we counted down Wyoming's Top-50 football players of all time, you'd think the results would be chiseled into stone and placed in front of War Memorial Stadium. Some took it that seriously, which was awesome.

It was well thought out. The panel of five -- Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, Kevin McKinney, Robert Gagliardi and myself -- have a combined 100-plus years of Wyoming football knowledge under our collective belt.

This list wasn't a simple one. The Cowboys have played football for 124 years. That's a whole bunch of players.

Did we get it right? Probably not. We were all very confident that Marcus Harris is the best player in the program's history though. Four of the five of us, anyway.

There were some really good players left off the final tally. It was cringe-worthy, honestly. We had to make some really tough decisions.

Today, let's break down our final list by the numbers:

87

This is how many players ended up listed on our spread sheet after we compiled all of our lists, which means 37 players didn't make the final cut.

11

That's how many players hail from the Cowboy State on our list: Logan Wilson, Chris Prosinski, Jim Talich, Jerry Hill, Casey Bramlet, Jim House, John Wendling, Jim Crawford, David Edeen, Nick Bebout and Ryan McGuffey.

6

That's the number of quarterbacks to make the final cut: Josh Allen, Brett Smith, Josh Wallwork, Casey Bramlet, Randy Welniak and Paul Toscano.

9

That's how many of our selections played for Lloyd Eaton during the glory days of Wyoming football in the late 60's: Jim Kiick, Vic Washington, Mike Dirks, Paul Toscano, Jim House, Gene Huey, Mike LaHood, Larry Nels and Nick Bebout.

14

That's the combined number of players who suited up for Paul Roach and Joe Tiller on this list. Roach, who coached in Laramie from 1987-90, led these guys onto the field: Mitch Donahue, Galand Thaxton, Pat Rabold, Randy Welniak, Jeff Knapton and David Edeen. The Tiller era, 1991-96, featured: Marcus Harris, Ryan Yarborough, Brian Lee, Steve Scifres, Josh Wallwork, Jim Talich, Ryan Christopherson and Wendell Montgomery. Some of these guys were recruited by Roach and played for Tiller.

0

That's how many unanimous players ended up on this list. Marcus Harris was the closest, receiving four No. 1 votes. Ryan Thorburn gave that honor to Eddie Talboom and selected Harris No. 2.

3

That's the number of players who all received Top-10 votes from the panel: Marcus Harris, Mitch Donahue and Brian Hill. No other player was a unanimous Top-10 selection.

28

The panel all agreed unanimously that 28 of the 50 players selected should all be on this list in some capacity. All received a vote of 50 or less.

Here is our final Top 50:

1. Marcus Harris

2. Mitch Donahue

3. Brian Hill

4. Eddie Talboom

5. Ken Fantetti

6. Ryan Yarborough

7. Galand Thaxton

8. Josh Allen

9. Jim Kiick

10. Brian Lee

11. Andrew Wingard

12. Brett Smith

13. Logan Wilson

14. Vic Washington

15. Jovon Bouknight

16. Jay Novacek

17. Steve Scifres

18. Mike Dirks

19. Josh Wallwork

20. Chris Prosinski

21. Pat Rabold

22. Jim Talich

23. Jerry Hill

24. Casey Bramlet

25. Dewey McConnell

26. Paul Toscano

27. Ryan Christopherson

28. Randy Welniak

29. Marcus Epps

30. Jim House

31. Chase Roullier

32. Gene Huey

33. John Wendling

34. Eddie Yarbrough

35. Jeff Knapton

36. Mike LaHood

37. Jim Crawford

38. Larry Nels

39. Tanner Gentry

40. Adam Goldberg

41. Aaron Kyle

42. Selmer Pederson

43. John Salley

44. David Edeen

45. Joe Ramunno

46. Tashaun Gipson

47. Nick Bebout

48. Wendell Montgomery

49. Ryan McGuffey

50. Devin Moore

Those who didn't make the cut (Honorable mentions):

51. Paul Nunu

52. Patrick Chukwurah

53. Derrick Martin

54. Al Duyn

55. Gabe Knapton

56. Cooper Rothe

57. Al Rich

58. Jack Weil

59. Malcom Floyd

60. Sean Fleming

61. Dennis Baker

62. Jacob Hollister

63. Grant Salsbury

64. Mike Schenbeck

65. Mike Jones

66. Mitch Unrein

67. Jerry Durling

68. Gerald Abraham

69. Pedro Billingsley

70. Shawn Wiggins

71. Paul Wallace

72. Harry Geldien

73. Josh Biezuns

74. Gordy Wood

75. Joe Hughes

76. Alijah Halliburton

77. Jerry DePoyster

78. Dabby Dawson

79. Robert Rivers

80. Rick Donnelly

81. Brian Hendricks

82. Craig Burnett

83. Dick Campbell

84. Tom Corontzos

85. Conrad Dobler

86. Marques Brigham

87. Jim Walden

