UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 7

Galand Thaxton

Linebacker, 1984-87, Denver, Colorado

Here's why: Galand Thaxton hasn't played a single snap in Laramie in 34 years.

Yet, he is still the program's all-time leader in tackles with 467. His 158 stops in 1986 is still tops on the history books, too. The Denver native is still 15 single-season tackles ahead of the next guy on the list -- also Galand Thaxton.

In the late 80's, all you had to do was watch where the ball was going and you were sure to find No. 90 in the vicinity.

Thaxton possessed the unique skill of having the speed to play on the perimeter and the strength to battle with the big boys in the trenches. As you can see from the numbers above, he won more times than not.

Cowboy fans knew they had something special almost immediately.

In his first season, Thaxton was named the Western Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. He bookended his Wyoming career with an All-American nod in 1987. In between there was the first team All-Conference honors as a junior, too.

Thaxton, a defensive captain in his final two seasons at UW (the first player in team history to ever earn that title at the time), helped lead the Pokes to a Holiday Bowl berth in Paul Roach's first year on the sidelines. Wyoming went 10-3 overall and claimed it's first of two consecutive conference championships.

Two of those losses -- Washington State and Oklahoma State -- came in the regular season. The third came in San Diego where the Cowboys dropped a 20-19 heartbreaker to the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The versatile linebacker went undrafted in 1988 but did spent time on the rosters of the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers.

Thaxton was inducted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.

Tucker's take: Thaxton is one of the very few former players who have decided to stay in Laramie and make a life for himself. He has been a State Farm agent, bouncing back and forth between the Gem City and his native Denver for years.

Despite him being a local fixture, still, sadly, I have never had the pleasure of meeting him face to face.

I did have the opportunity to chat with Thaxton on the phone this past winter though for a story I was doing about his former head coach Dennis Erickson.

Thaxton's UW teammates told me he was a mild-mannered cool customer, never too high or too low. That all changed when Erickson left to take his "dream job" at Washington State after spending just one season in Laramie.

Erickson was the second of three coaches Thaxton would play for at UW.

"If there's a brick wall on the field, I'll run through it," Thaxton told the local paper before Week 2 of the 1987 season.

Wyoming was traveling to Pullman, Washington, to take on Erickson's Cougars. It was dubbed the "Bitter Bowl."

Robert Midgett, a fellow linebacker on that team, said practice that week was unlike any he had seen before.

"He was on the warpath that whole week," he said of Thaxton.

Midgett said during a Tuesday practice, Thaxton knocked three offensive linemen out with concussions in the first 20 minutes. The hole in the front five required replacements. Midgett was one of them.

"Galand never yells in practice," he recalled. "He is literally the nicest guy you will ever meet. If you meet someone who has anything bad to say about him I want you to take a step back and think, 'what is wrong with this person?' That's the kind of guy he is. But, that day, he yelled at us to get out and block him like Washington State's line was going to do.

"I can tell you that was a good week of practice. Galand was upset."

Wyoming fell that Saturday, 43-28, but it served as a turning point in the season. Yes, the team lost the following week to a talented OSU squad in Laramie, but after that, they didn't lose again in the regular season, reeling off nine straight wins.

"That was a real hard one," Erickson said of facing his former team, adding that some of the UW players expressed their disappointment with him after the game. "We almost got our ass beat, to be honest with you. We were all upset with what went down."

How the panel voted: Cody Tucker (7), Robert Gagliardi (5), Jared Newland (8), Ryan Thorburn (14), Kevin McKinney (14)

