I'm going to really honest with you - by 2 p.m., my brain is draaaging. Seriously, I lose all will to work. I pretty much require a mega cup of coffee and a motivational quote or video from TikTok to make it through the rest of the day.

Well, today's trip through TikTok brought me an unusually calming video from user @isaactakespics. Isacc is a wildlife photographer based in Jackson, Wyoming. His website says the Floridian decided to move to Wyoming for something "new," and to "chase mountains." Well, he certainly wound up in the right place! Also, I totally understand wanting to leave Florida for Wyoming - we have fewer people, no gators, and the majestic mountains.

Anyways, back to the video. Isaac takes some seriously stunning photos of Wyoming's native wildlife throughout the year. The video I found shows off some of his best moments with the Cowboy State's animals. It looks like he encounters a Great Grey Owl, a moose, and even a grizzly bear (oh my!)

I'll be honest, between the music and the beautiful photos, I found myself wanting to nap more than get back to work...

But, here I am, still awake and working. Yes, I did drink a cup of coffee just now. And yes, I am still dreaming of escaping to the wilderness of Wyoming after watching Isaac's video.

Isaac has a ton of videos about Wyoming's wildlife and his experiences photographing them on his TikTok. This one features Wyoming's favorite wildlife resident, the bison, plus more soothing music:

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to chug another cup of coffee and try to make it to 5 p.m.