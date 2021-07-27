View the International Space Station With the Naked Eye From Casper

If you are into stargazing and/or looking at the moon, this is awesome news. You can view the International Space Station (or I.S.S. for short), with the naked eye from right here in Casper.

It's not an everyday occurrence and it is highly dependent on a clear sky, but it is possible to see the International Space Station several times a month. The first and only step is to sign up for text alerts via "Spot The Station", which you can easily sign up for by clicking here.

According to the official Spot The Station/NASA website:

Watch the International Space Station pass overhead from several thousand worldwide locations. It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up. Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster!

Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

There are currently over 266,000 people worldwide (including yours truly), that are signed up to watch the I.S.S.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the text alerts, you can also watch a live feed from the International Space Station via YouTube, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The NASA description is very thorough and gives specific details of what you are seeing at any given moment. The official Space YouTube channel states:

24/7 Live Views from the International Space Station, Earth is seen from cameras aboard the International Space Station. Watch the Earth roll Captured from the International Space Station. THIS WILL SHOW PRE-RECORDED FOOTAGE - As the Space Station passes into a period of night every 45 mins video is unavailable - during this time, and other breaks in transmission, recorded footage is shown. Currently, live views from the ISS, an external camera mounted on the ISS module called Node 2. Node 2 is located on the forward part of the ISS. The camera is looking forward at an angle so that the International Docking Adapter 2 (IDA2) is visible. If the Node 2 camera is not available due to operational considerations for a longer period of time, a continuous loop of recorded HDEV imagery will be displayed. The loop will have “Previously Recorded” on the image to distinguish it from the live stream from the Node 2 camera. After HDEV stopped sending any data on July 18, 2019, it was declared, on August 22, 2019, to have reached its end of life. Thank You to all who shared in experiencing and using the HDEV views of Earth from the ISS to make HDEV so much more than a Technology Demonstration Payload! The ISS passes into the dark side of the earth for roughly half of each of its 90-minute orbits. As the Space Station passes into a period of night every 45 mins video is unavailable - during this time, and other breaks in transmission recorded footage is shown when back in daylight earth will recommence. As seen from the Nasa ISS live stream on the International Space Station - A real astronaut view of Earth! Captured by ISS HDEV cameras on board the International Space Station.

Here's Where Casper, Wyoming Goes To Cool Off In The Summer While Wyoming is most often associated with year-round snow those of us that live here know that our Summers can get pretty hot. With temperatures during the day reaching the high 90's and low 100's everyone has their favorite local place to go to cool off. Here are a few of our favorites.