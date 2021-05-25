Total Lunar Eclipse To Be Visible In Southeast Wyoming

Getty Images

Residents of southeast Wyoming will be able to see a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

According to nasa.gov: "A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. Although the moon is in Earth's shadow, some sunlight reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, which causes Earth’s atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light. This makes the moon appear red to people on Earth."

NASA says this will be the first total lunar eclipse in about two and a half years. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted the following information on the eclipse:

''You can witness a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, May 26th. Partial eclipse begins at 345 AM MDT. Total eclipse begins at 511 AM MDT. Greatest eclipse is at 519 AM MDT. Total eclipse ends at 526 AM MDT."