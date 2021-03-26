Watch a Bison Herd Being Followed by a Yellowstone Wolf Pack

Ever get the feeling that someone is watching you? That must have been the feeling of a bison herd that was recently caught on video being followed by a large Yellowstone wolf pack.

This wildlife predator versus potential prey moment was captured in Yellowstone National Park recently. Guys in a truck were stopped by a bison herd. They noticed that the herd was suddenly moving faster. Once the bison were past them, they realized why.

Here's how the driver described what they saw:

Herd of Bison getting harassed by a pack of Wolves in Yellowstone Park, WY on my way back to Mammoth Hot Springs.

That begs the question of how often wolves go after bison for a meal. Even with the size difference, if a pack can isolate a bison, it doesn't take a lot of math to figure out that the bison is a goner. There was an Oxford paper years ago that explained why bison have ended up being a regular part of a wolf's diet:

Wolves learned to kill bison and killed more bison where elk were absent or scarce. We predict that wolves that have learned to kill bison will kill them more regularly, at least in spring.

Leave it to wolves to find something big to feast on. I couldn't tell if the wolves following this bison herd were from the Wapiti pack or the Junction Butte pack as both have several black wolves like the ones in this video. No matter, it's another wildlife moment where a visitor witnesses predators sizing up potential prey.

