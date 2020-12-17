Watch a Mountain Lion Who Was ‘Chirping’ on a Neighbor’s Porch

ViralHog via YouTube

I have to admit that I didn't know that 'chirping' was a mountain lion thing. But, there's a new video share that shows one of these big cats chirping on a neighbor's porch.

This happened recently in a California neighborhood.

Here's what the person who captured the video said about what they saw:

I saw a mountain lion in my residential neighborhood...He didn't appear to be afraid of me and sat on the front porch of a neighbor's house and started "chirping."

So chirping? Yes, they do it all the time.

It's obvious that I just don't get out of the house enough. Thanks, 2020. Learn something new every day.

