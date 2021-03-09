WATCH: Elk Gets Ridiculously Close To Hunter

One of my favorite things about Wyoming is all the up-close looks we get of our amazing wildlife.

From Antelope grazing in my yard to signs of Mountain Lions alongside the snowshoe trails, I am no stranger to run-ins with Wyoming animals.

But, even I could not believe how close this Elk got to these hunters.

I legit said out loud when I watched it the first time "Oh no you're gonna die buddy, move away...move away!"

Thankfully no one was hurt in this video, though I honestly have no idea how this hunter didn't get injured by this massive Elk.

Can you believe how casual that Elk was?

Just hanging out calling for the ladies, and staring down the hunter that was filming without a care in the world.

If you have any amazing Wyoming wildlife videos or pictures we'd love to see them, just send them to us using the My Country Mobile App.

