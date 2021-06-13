Watch This Yellowstone Bison Give Birth in the Wild

Nothing is quite as amazing as witnessing an animal birth in the wild. Last month, a Yellowstone National Park traveler captured the experience on video.

The video was shared on Facebook to Yellowstone Insiders Hub by Lisa Milliken. She captioned the awesome video:

May 4, 2021

Bison giving birth

This is the most awesome thing I've seen since I got here. Only a handful of people were there to witness it.

Get our free mobile app

The bison calf (often called red dogs, because of their orange-red color at birth), appears to be doing well. again, it truly is astonishing experience to behold in the wild and Lisa totally realizes how blessed she was to capture the moment on video. We're so glad she choose to share it for the world to see.