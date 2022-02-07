Water Main Leak In Diamond Ave Area Of Cheyenne Reported

Dena Egenhoff

Cheyenne Board of Public Utility crews are working to repair a water main leak at the intersection of East 14th Street and Diamond Avenue.

That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.

According to the post, the leak is causing a disruption of water service to homes and businesses in that area. Diamond Avenue between 13th and 14th Street will be fully closed for 3-5 days, according to the post.

BOPU crews will remain on the scene until the leak is repaired.

