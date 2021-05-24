Cheyenne Streets Scheduled To Close Today For BOPU Project Work

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A pair of Cheyenne streets are slated to close today for work on a couple of Board of Public Utility [BOPU] projects, according to the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.

One of the closures involves a portion of Taft Avenue. The post says:

On 5/24, the BOPU will begin a sewer main repair project w/ a full closure of Taft Ave btw E 8th & E 12th St. (~5-7 days). Residential access will be accommodated w/ a detour route using Crest Park Dr. The BOPU thanks you for your cooperation.

The second closure is also for work on a BOPU project:

Beginning 5/24, the BOPU O&M crews will be closing Osage Ave btw W. Carlson & Western Hills Blvd (~3-5 days) to facilitate an asphalt repair project. Residential access will be accommodated w/ detour route using Education Dr. The BOPU apologizes for any inconvenience.

