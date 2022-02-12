Weekend Poll: Wyoming Bill Banning Trans Athletes In Girls Sports

A bill has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature that would ban anyone born as a male from competing in Women's sports.

You can read Senate File 51-the Fairness in Women's Sports Act-here. The bill is being sponsored by Sen. Wendy Shuler [R-Uinta County], with several co-sponsors. Supporters of the measure say trans athletes who were born as males retain significant strength and athletic advantages that give them unfair advantages over other female athletes.

But the Wyoming ACLU and Wyoming Equality say the legislation is an attack on trans women and girls and violates the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

Some critics of the bill also consider it a "solution in search of a problem" in a state with very few, if any, trans athletes competing in women's sports.

There are also those who say the legislature needs to focus on the budget during the upcoming session, which is a budget session.

What do you think? Do you want lawmakers to approve Senate File 51 during the upcoming session? Take our poll and give us your opinion!

