The Wyoming Senate on Friday voted to introduce a bill to ban people born as males from competing in women's sports.

The vote in favor of the Fairness in Women's Sports Act was 25-4, with one senator absent. You can read the bill, Senate File 41 here.

The Bill is sponsored by Sen Wendy Shuler [ R-Uinta County].

Speaking in favor of the legislation on Friday, Shuler said that biological women and girls are being sidelined in women's sports by transgender athletes. She told the senate that people born as males maintain physical advantages over those born as women, including greater height and weight, stronger bones, larger muscles and several other advantages.

Shuler said that research shows that even if the male hormone testosterone is suppressed, it does not eliminate the inherent athletic advantages held by athletes born male over those born female.

The Wyoming ACLU and Wyoming Equality oppose the bill.

The ACLU released a statement following the vote on Friday which included the following:

“Let’s get real – Senate File 51 isn’t motivated by fairness concerns. This bill is motivated by ignorance, misinformation and fear – and it’s unfortunate that seems to be taking priority over the very important budget and redistricting process,” said Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy director."

Here is a breakdown of how the Senate voted:

Ayes: ANDERSON, BALDWIN, BITEMAN, BONER, BOUCHARD, COOPER, DOCKSTADER, DRISKILL, FRENCH, FURPHY, HICKS, JAMES, KINSKEY, KOLB, KOST, LANDEN, MCKEOWN, NETHERCOTT, PAPPAS, PERKINS, SALAZAR, SCHULER, SCOTT, STEINMETZ, WASSERBURGER

Nays: CASE, ELLIS, GIERAU, ROTHFUSS

Excused: HUTCHINGS

Because the 2022 legislative session is a budget session, non-budget bills such as Senate File 51 need a 2/3 majority vote for the introduction. In the 30 member Wyoming Senate, that means at least 20 votes.

Senate File 51 now moves on to the Senate Education Committee, which will decide whether to approve the measure.

If the committee signs off on the legislation, with will then go back to the full Senate for three readings, with the decisive vote taken on the third and final reading.

