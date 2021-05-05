What Does Growing Up in Wyoming Say About You?

Bring on the stereotypes.

One of the best things you can learn in life is to not take yourself too seriously. Asa recovering perfectionist, it's taken me awhile to give myself grace and to laugh at myself. Life is so much more fun when you lean into the fact that we are all flawed human beings.

So let's laugh at ourselves a little bit with this one.

I found a post from MSN titled "What the State You Grew Up in Says About You." Instantly, I was intrigued. It was almost like one of those Buzzfeed quizzes about which fairytale princess you are. I had to know what people thought of me based on where I grew up, which wasn't even my decision if I really think about it.

California. That's where I grew up. And according to this article, I've never known what seasonal produce is, I never use words like "Cali" or "San Fran", and most earthquakes don't bother me. While I don't agree with the first two, most earthquakes aren't scary to me. However, wildfires absolutely terrify me.

For those who grew up in Wyoming, MSN says we tend to measure distance in hours instead of miles and we like our fry bread with honey butter. Oh, and it's bison, not buffalo. What do you think? Did they hit it right on the nose? Or do they need to do a little tweaking?

I would say people who grew up in Wyoming know what good air quality is, spend more time outdoors than indoors, and are never afraid to roll up their sleeves to get the job done.

What do you think growing up in Wyoming says about you?