What Would You Say To Convince Someone To Move To Wyoming?

@MaxTowey via TikTok

 

TikTok is full of millions of creative people.

I can't decide what I admire more, the creators that can edit videos with fabulous special effects, or the clever new ways they come up with to make me laugh.

@maxtowey creates content based around his spot-on impressions of the 50 states...or maybe I should say, the people that live in each state.

From accents to the clothes they wear, I think that Towey does a phenomenal job representing each state.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent series he created, Towey pretended to be each state convincing someone to move there, and his statement about Wyoming is hilarious.

"Imagine a whole state to yourself"

Yup, that definitely describes Wyoming lol.

In this video, Arizona says "Actually we're full you should try somewhere else." and I think that would be a great fit for us too.

Did you catch what he said for Colorado?

"Two words for you, weed and skiing, which are done best together"

Yeah, we had a laugh over that one.

Truthfully though...what WOULD you say to convince someone to move to Wyoming?

I always tell people that "Wyoming is what America was, and that's not a bad thing." and then I follow it up with a comment about the 50 mph wind and 9 month long winters...after all we don't want too many people thinking they can move here right?

Historical Haunted Higgins Hotel In Glenrock For Sale

The Historic Higgins Hotel (and attached Paisley Shawl Restaurant) located in downtown Glenrock is for sale. It's on the national register of historic places and has 17 rooms and several ghosts.
Filed Under: move to wyoming, wyoming tiktok videos
Categories: Videos
Back To Top