36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

Let's stop and think for a moment, should you be living in Wyoming? Should you move here if you are not currently living here?

Some people are meant to live in Wyoming. Some people could never handle living here. People who live in Wyoming worry about folks moving in from out of state and try to change Wyoming into the place that they just left.

With that in mind, I got with my radio listeners and came up with a list of scary reasons to NOT move to this state.

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point.

Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.

6. More Guns Per Cap and we all want more. We manufacture guns too and are constantly inviting more gun manufacturers to move to the state.

7. We are actually reducing gov services - on purpose. Government is not the solution. Government is the problem. The people of Wyoming understand that the less there is the better off we all are.

8. Lowest Vaccinated State. There are many reasons for this. Most of them canter around trust issues with the government getting anything right.

9. Hardly anyone wears covid masks. Folks here understand that masks really don't do much. They also don't like being told what to do.

10. Yellowstone might kill us all.

11. Animals will eat you... and your dog.

12. Some places in Wyoming have no cell service - and we like it. We actually go to those places just for that reason.

13. We don't want our small towns getting any bigger.

14. Wyomingites live as independent individuals and don't like authority.

15. Wyoming is politically conservative. That means limited government, personal liberty is big here. The smallest possible government. We plan to keep it that way.

16. Wyomingites love hunting. Literally, no chance of us going vegan.

17. We are a live and let live people. How about we just don't want you here if you want to force your lifestyle on us.

18. We respect and do not defund our police.

19. We love and respect our military.

20. We love coal, gas, and oil and our power plants are not going green. BUT we understand that CO2 is good. Without it this is a dead planet. We intend to pump more of it out.

21. We really are the wild west. THE WORLD NEEDS MORE COWBOYS

22. Not easily offended - thick-skinned

23. We don't care if you are offended

24. We drive gas-guzzling SUVs and pickups and love it.

25. We eat MEAT and we love it.

26. We don’t have any subway systems or commuter rails; you have to get around on your own. If you drive out of town, there won’t be any gas stations for miles. Are you sure you want to do that? By the way, we like it that way.

27. We like our voter ID.

28. We don't give driver's licenses to illegal aliens and allow them to vote.

29. We still say "illegal aliens".

30. We don't speak WOKE!

31. There's fresh air, sunshine, and places where there are no people. If your body and brain aren't used to much air you might want to go back to the fumes of the city... Contact with the sun has been known to cause cancer. And being all alone is really scary for some people, but we like it.

32. Wyoming is proudly a right-to-work state.

33. We do not have safe spaces.

34. We expect each person to pull their own weight. Freeloaders are not welcome.

35. We wave the American flag and stand when it is carried into the room.

36. WE DON'T CARE HOW YOU DID IT BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!

Hammering down at least 2 pounds of Rocky Mountain Oysters in a 24 hour period might become a Wyoming citizenship requirement.

On the other hand, if you agree with all 35 of these reasons, we would love to call you a neighbor.

A couple of years ago I sat down and wrote up a citizenship pledge for anyone who plans on making this state their home. All are welcome, there are just a few things they need to leave behind before they move here.

Please read and carefully consider before signing 'The Wyoming Citizenship Oath.'

1). I ___________ hereby understand that Wyoming is a quiet state because there are so many guns. 'An armed society is a polite society.' I understand that I will not be required to own a gun, but it is sort of seen as an embarrassment if I don't own at least six or more.

2). As a citizen of Wyoming, I_____________ understand that I will be expected to earn my own way. It is expected that I will help those in need, but being in need of help is never to be a permanent condition.

3). I ___________ understand that I am to mind my own business, as those around me are expected to mind their own.

4). It is understood that I __________ am expected to make fun of Colorado, even if that is where I escaped from.

5). I ____________ promise that I will never ask where the "safe space" is. I will "cowboy up" and deal with it.

I have printed this oath and am sending it to the governor and several state legislators to make it something that everyone has to sign before they move here (NOT KIDDING).

