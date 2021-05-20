When Tourists Complained about Yellowstone’s “Trained Bears”

It's a proven fact that Yellowstone National Park is one of the greatest places you can ever visit. However, for some tourists, it just isn't good enough. This is a throwback to one of the more famous tourist moments involving Yellowstone when tourists complained about the "trained bears".

This famous review of Yellowstone was originally shared on Imgur where someone posted a picture of a feedback card left by a visitor to the park. It's still one of the most famous example of unrealistic expectations you're likely to see.

Get our free mobile app

In case you have a hard time reading their writing, here's what the review said:

Our visit was wonderful, but we never saw any bears. Please train your bears to be where guests can see them. This was an expensive trip to not get to see bears.

Classic. Keep being you, tourons. If not for your frequent ignorant utterings, our world would be so much less entertaining.

Wild West Photos Brought to Life with Artificial Intelligence