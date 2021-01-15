Where is the Best Sandwich in Wyoming?

In the time that I've spent in Wyoming, this is something I've thought about at great length. I'm a huge fan of sandwiches in general and usually pretty particular about where I will go for one. But now there has been one that's been a spot that's been chosen as having the best sandwich in Wyoming.

I have to be honest, every time I hear the word 'sandwich', I'm instantly intrigued. There's something about a good sandwich I can't get enough of. When I came upon this distinction in a particular article, I'm pretty sure I was mostly captivated by the fact that they quoted one of the best characters on TV ever in Liz Lemon from '30 Rock' when she said, "I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich." Liz Lemon was not wrong and I was hooked on the article.

The food publication, Food & Wine, recently published a ranking of the best sandwich in every state. In Wyoming, the place that makes the best sandwich is Persophone Bakery in Jackson. Here's what the highly respected food publication had to say about the establishment:

Hard to believe it's already been a decade since Kevin and Ali Cohane disrupted the baked goods situation in high-flying but still underserved Jackson; launched after an instructive stint in Paris, Persephone Bakery has slowly expanded its footprint in one of the country's best ski towns, and like any proper French-influenced bakery, they do a great baguette, here best experienced slathered in butter and mustard, and stuffed with ham and gruyere. The sunny enterprise manages to pull off the all-too-rare Jackson hat trick, managing to make nearly everybody happy, almost on the strength of their baking alone. We're easy, fine, but we'd buy that baguette, take it home, load it up with the good butter, and pronounce it the best sandwich ever. Until the next one, anyway.

There was even an Instagram post from the bakery to go with Food & Wine's article.

I certainly can't say I've ever been there, but after reading this, maybe a road trip is due. So if you want to have the best sandwich in Wyoming, it's like you're in for a 6+ hour road trip to Persophone Bakery. Or perhaps the great sandwich makers of southeast Wyoming will be inspired by this to come up with something even better. Make it happen!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app