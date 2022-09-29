Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli

Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!

If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.

When we heard the news, of course, we had to run over during lunchtime and see what they offer. Did I drool as soon as I walked in because of how delicious it smelt? Maybe. The new interior looked so nice and cozy, definitely going to be my favorite lunch place now.

2nd Street Deli

123 E. Ivinson, Laramie

Opening Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

CLOSED on Sunday & Monday

Scroll down further to see more of what they have and what the new place looks like.