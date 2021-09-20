Which Delivery Service Is Sub Par? I Got a Bone to Pick with One

I can't remember when a package didn't arrive damaged.

Last I checked, prices were going up on everything. It pretty ridiculous. So here we are trying to save money any way and anywhere we can.

A common way to do that is to order the things you need online. This prevents you from having to burn gas driving to the store, but also you can sometimes find what you need at a cheaper price.

And then there are those items that you just can't find at the store, so you have to buy them online. And with inflation putting a damper on everything these days, were all being more careful with how we spend our hard-earned money.

So it's incredibly frustrating when your packages show up damaged.

I'm not pointing fingers at anyone in particular, especially since I don't know exactly when these packages got damaged. It could have been loaded onto the truck looking like it had been through shredder. I also understand that they may be understaffed and just trying to keep their heads above water with all of these shipments.

However, I do feel like one company has delivered more beat up boxes than the others as of late.

Federal. Express.

I wince when I see that logo outside my house. The last several packages we have received, big or small, have been smashed in or torn on the edges. Heck, one box looked like it had been opened just far enough to see what was inside it and then clumsily sealed back up.

Have you noticed this?

Maybe you've noticed it from another service. The most common trucks I see are Amazon, USPS, and UPS. Have you had trouble with any of these more than the others?

I asked this on Twitter and most people said either FedEx or USPS.

@missradiojess via Twitter

